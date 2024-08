ASTRONAUTI ZAROBLJENI U SVEMIRU VRATIĆE SE TEK U FEBRUARU: NASA procenila da je povratak Boingom rizičan, koristiće SpejsEks

Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to return to Earth in February 2025 in SpaceX capsule: NASA 🇺🇸 #NASA on Saturday announced that astronauts #SunitaWilliams and #ButchWilmore will return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) in February 2025, Times of India… pic.twitter.com/Cqdbzn8ulU