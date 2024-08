NAJVEĆI RUSKI NAPAD NA KIJEV I DALJE TRAJE: Raste broj mrtvih, upozorenje za napad još na snazi, nestala struja (VIDEO)

Ukrainians are having water and power issues. Strikes have been reported all over country 404. Zelensky's field trip into Kursk looks more retarded every single day now.#Ukraine #Kiev #Kyiv #ZelenskyCurse #UkraineFAFO #Kursk #Putin #RussianAviation #UkraineRussiaWar #Russia #Z pic.twitter.com/zyfCMFuZXr