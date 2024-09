RUSI NE MOGU DA UGASE PLAMEN UKRAJINSKIH "ZMAJEVA": Novi snimci dronova koji bljuju tečni metal, ime dobili po TV seriji (VIDEO)

Well, dragon drones are here to stay. The level of destruction in this war has just been elevated another notch, but as usual I'm not criticizing anything 🇺🇦does to defend their land from the russian Orcs. 🇺🇦#Ukraine Khorne unit's dragon drone spitting fire on russians. https://t.co/Bo2huMhCNO pic.twitter.com/n4dYixe0xI