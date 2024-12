Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have broken up, sources tell Page Six.

Insiders add that Trump Jr. has moved on with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

There have been rumors for months that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle’s relationship has been on the rocks: Multiple sources have told us recently that the political power couple had split, or were on shaky ground.

“Don and Kimberly haven’t been getting along over the past year,” said one source. “They get argumentative at Mar-a-Lago in front of people. Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public.”

Adding to the rumors, Don Jr. has been photographed multiple times with Anderson.