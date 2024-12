An undersea power cable linking Finland and Estonia broke down on Wednesday, Finland’s prime minister said, the latest in a series of incidents involving cables and energy pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

The Finnish electricity grid’s head of operations, Arto Pahkin, told the public broadcaster Yle that sabotage could not be ruled out.

Finland’s prime minister, Petteri Orpo, said the outage had not affected the country’s electricity supplies.

“The authorities remain vigilant even during Christmas and are investigating the situation,” he wrote on X.

Fingrid said current on the EstLink 2 cable sending electricity to Estonia was cut at 12:26pm local time (10:26 GMT).

Two telecoms cables in the Baltic linking Sweden and Denmark were also cut last month.