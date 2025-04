Vice President JD Vance said the US has issued a “very explicit proposal” to Russia and Ukraine on a path forward to a peace deal, adding “it’s time for them to either say yes or for the United States to walk away from this process.”

“The current lines, somewhere close to them is where you’re ultimately, I think, going to draw the new lines in the conflict,” Vance told reporters in India on Wednesday, after finishing a tour of the Taj Mahal. He added that doing so would mean both Ukraine and Russia would have to give up some territory each side currently controls.