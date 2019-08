AMERIČKI MILIONER DON MARIHUANA NA SLICI SA ZAEVIM: Napraviću od Makedonije 1. evropsku kanabis supersilu! (FOTO)

Just met with Prime Minister @zoranzaev of the Republic of #NorthMacedonia, and we got to talk a lot about #cannabis. Let me tell you, this country has huge potential, and I'm excited to be a part of turning Macedonia into one of Europe's first Cannabis Superpowers. Big things coming, so stay tuned. #CannabisHeals #CannabisScience

A post shared by BigMike (@bigmike) on Aug 27, 2019 at 10:57am PDT