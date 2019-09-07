SVE OČI SU BILE UPRTE SEKSI NOVINARKU: Igrali su Amerikanci i Grci, ali je prelepa Dora uspela da im ukrade slavu! VIDEO, FOTO

3 knee surgeries after....swipe ➡️ 💪🏻 •In August 2005, at the age of 17 I torn pretty much every ligament in right knee and end up loosing my first scholarship from @ucsantabarbara . I returned in 5 months (!) getting another scholarship this time for @binghamtonuwbb in August, 2006 •In 2011, I had another surgery this time at my left knee- I was then told by the doctors that due to my “bad knees” not only I would not be able to play again but that I would have great difficulty walking normally. Despite the doctor’s diagnosis, I played for 5 more years professionally (2 of them working 2 jobs at the same time) and still I was grabbing every rebound that was on my way, staying to work out 🏋️‍♀️ after practice and never complained for my “bad knees” . In 2017, I decided to retire and in 2018 I had a 3rd surgery to “clean up” my right knee, however, it wasn’t as simple as it sounds as I had a big piece of cartilage removed leaving my joint exposed to huge pain at times. Today , even though I am not playing anymore 🏀 I feel obligated to myself to take care of my body- I’m still an athlete after all, I will always be -THIS IS WHO I AM - And if I could share one thing I have learned through this journey is that athletes FIGHT everyday that is how we learn to #persist .We learn to live with the pain but ironically enough, that’s what makes us love ❤️ what we do! That no matter the cost we will keep on going... sometimes even harder😉 #fortheloveofthegame ❤️ 🏀 🙏Special thanks to the people that have helped me along the way : @dimitrios.skordis @physiocentervaris @george_kakias @kostas_chatzichristos @nik0pap @toliskissas @kareasgym @lcg_fitness @stamfotoglou @renakouroumalou5 and many more... #thankyou❤️ __________________________________________ #baller #mystory #instastories #motivation #basketball #athlete #inspiration #iamanathlete #basketballstories #nike #lovewhatyoudo #instamotivate #mylife #iamstrong #iamafighter #ilovethisgame

