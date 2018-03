(FOTO) MNOGI SU OSUDILI NJENU NEDAVNU ODLUKU: Elena Karić je ispisala sina iz škole, a ovo je njegova nova učionica!

“The changing seasons are key points in the cycle of life in Mother Nature. And many ancient cultures perceived a powerful message in those cycles for humanity.. As we link our awareness to nature’s cycles, our understanding of our own cycles begin to deepen. The fact that day and night are equal on the day of the EQUINOX represent our own need for balance at this time. After the winter when days were shorter, we had the opportunity to descend into the darkness of the night and face our own inner darkness .. Today i am celebrating the birth of light ! Within us all.. ~ I honour the light in you that is the love of all things, without your existence the light of the Universe would dim and all of existence would miss you..~ ”

