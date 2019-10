VALJDA JE MISLIO DA ĆU OTIĆI NEGDE DALEKO: Kemal je bio Tomin veliki prijatelj, a zbog jedne pesme koju mu je napisao ćete se NAJEŽITI! (VIDEO)

A post shared by 🇷🇸⋆𝓈𝐚𝕟𝓳𝐀 𝒩𝑒𝒷𝓇𝒾𝑔𝒾𝒸𝒽 ⋆🇷🇸 (@sanjalica18) on Jun 14, 2018 at 1:12pm PDT