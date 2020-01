ČUJU SE ZVONA, MOLITVE, IZGOVARA I ČUDNE REČI Komšije otkrile MORBIDNE DETALJE o Eleni Karić, jednog izbacila NAGLAVAČKE

Reclaiming the sacredness of Menstrual Blood 🩸🩸🩸 Menstruation is a sacred, beautiful and empowering aspect of womanhood, of the Essence of the Goddesses that we are. 🌙🌙🌙🌹🌹🌹 Our Moon Blood is a potent elixir that holds the resonance of our unique energetic signature and nowadays women are giving their power away to patriarchal ideologies taking drugs to stop their menstrual cycle, using tampons and pads bleached with the cancer causing chemicals and seeing their menses as inconvenient curse.. OUR BLOOD IS SACRED and each month we have the opportunity to make an offering of our moon blood back to the Earth as our ancestors used to. 🍀🍀🍀🩸🩸🩸 It is very important in the process of healing the patriarchal wounds and conditioning to bring attention and awareness to the way we release our sacred fluid. 🩸🩸🩸 Menstrual blood offering is an ancient tradition that nurtures our connection with the Earth Mother and allows us to participate in an exchange of energy with her. Through the last couple of years i have initiated many women around the globe into this sacred ritual. ✨✨✨ There are many different ways of collecting our moon blood. By using Moon Cup instead of pads end tampons we can connect with our wombs our sacred feminine essence, collect our blood for offering and contribute to the healthier environment.

A post shared by Elena Karaman Karic 🌹 (@elena.karamankaric) on Jan 19, 2020 at 1:48pm PST