UVEK JE KUBURIO S VIŠKOM KILOGRAMA Naslednik imperije Karić se PREPOLOVIO, drastično smršao i izgleda sasvim DRUGAČIJE

My #beautiful wife @mashakaric and I at the wedding ceremony of #idwedding2019 Thanks @hamelbymelinaharris @bojanpetrovic.couture and @jelenakl111 for the amazing picture ☀️🎉❤️😍

A post shared by Bojan Karic (@bojankaric) on May 2, 2019 at 8:44am PDT