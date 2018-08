KIJA SITNO ODBROJAVA DO IZBACIVANJA NOVE PESME: Pobednica Zadruge je započela saradnju sa ćerkom poznate pevačice! OVO NIKO NIJE OČEKIVAO (FOTO)

Who said that pink and red do not go together 💁🏼‍♀️❤️😍💕 Love u mum @zoricabrunclik_official 💕 #mumanddaughter #love #family #concerts #mua #beauty #makeupbyme #myworld #myeverything #fabolous #fashionable #haircolor

A post shared by Zlata Arandjelovic (@goldies.fashion) on Aug 14, 2018 at 4:43am PDT