Zaljubi se u svoj look: Valentine’s Day dodatni popusti u Fashion Company radnjama
Od 13. do 15. februara, iskoristi 20% više popusta u svim Fashion&Friends i Shoezen multibrend radnjama, kao i u Diesel, Replay, Hugo, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein Jeans, Guess, Levi’s, Liu Jo, Scotch&Soda, Steve Madden, Superdry, Timberland i Camper prodavnicama!
Sniženje te čeka i na sajtu fashionandfriends.com kao i na istoimenoj mobilnoj aplikaciji.
Tvoji omiljeni brendovi su tu da ti pokažu ljubav dodatnim popustom, a evo koje artikle smo mi izdvojili sa Valentine’s day sniženja samo za tebe:
Ženske farmerke Guess, Ženske cipele BOSS, Ženska tašna Steve Madden, Ženska rolka Superdry, Ženski sako Liu Jo, Muška košulja Lyle&Scott, Muška jakna Superdry, Muški kačket Levi’s, Muške farmerke Armani Exchange, Muške patike Flower Mountain
Poseti Fashion Company prodavnice na sledećim lokacijama i iskoristi sjajno sniženje:
BEOGRAD
Galerija – Fashion&Friends, Replay, Diesel, Calvin Klein Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, Liu Jo, Guess, Levi’s, Timberland, Camper, Steve Madden, Shoezen
Ušće – Fashion&Friends, Hugo, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Calvin Klein Underwear, Timberland
Delta City – Fashion&Friends
Rajićeva - Fashion & Friends, Hugo, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Scotch&Soda
BEO - Fashion & Friends, Superdry
Ada Mall – Fashion & Friends
BIG - Fashion&Friends
Knez Mihailova – Replay, Superdry, Steve Madden
NOVI SAD
BIG Fashion - Fashion&Friends, Replay, Hugo, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Steve Madden, Superdry, Timberland, Shoezen
BIG - Fashion & Friends
PANČEVO
BIG – Fashion&Friends
KRAGUJEVAC
Big Fashion – Fashion&Friends
NIŠ
Delta Planet – Fashion&Friends, Replay, Levi’s
Forum - Tommy Hilfiger
ČAČAK
BIG – Fashion&Friends
ŠABAC
BIG – Fashion&Friends
Promo