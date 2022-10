LJUBITELJI UMETNOSTI SPREMNI SU DA PLATE: Na AUKCIJI filmskih rekvizita naći će se predmeti čija je vrednost PREKO 12 MILIONA EVRA

Ashes To Ashes is 40 today, so our good friend @NachosVideos has made the video a bit longer: “This video is a new extended edit of David Mallet’s ground-breaking Ashes to Ashes promo video, re-cut to the full-length version of the enduring Bowie classic.” https://t.co/v2B90JOzNS pic.twitter.com/Ygja4RqPse