Opera&Ballet Nights predstavlja specijalno izdanje povodom dolaska lunarne 2025. godine. U čast kineske Nove godine, MTS Dvorana će 9. februara 2025. godine sa početkom u 20:00 časova biti domaćin svečanog Gala koncerta, na kojem će nastupiti renomirani solisti Opere iz Hong Konga.



Na repertoaru će se naći neka od najpoznatijih operskih arija, kao i odabrane kineske kompozicije koje dodatno slave dolazak nove lunarne godine. Među izvođačima su:



Bing Bing Wang 王冰冰, sopran koji je nedavno nastupao uz legendarnog Plácida Dominga.

Warren Mok 莫華倫博士, proslavljeni kineski tenor i direktor Opere Hong Kong.

Ovim jedinstvenim koncertom dirigovaće naš proslavljeni eminenti dirigent

Maestro Dejan Savić uz pratnju simfonijskig orkestra Beogradski solisti.

Celebration of the Chinese New Year in the Year of the Snake with a Gala Concert by the Hong Kong Opera.



Opera&Ballet Nights presents a special edition marking the arrival of the Lunar New Year 2025. In honor of the Chinese New Year, MTS Hall will host a grand Gala Concert on February 9, 2025, at 8:00 PM, featuring renowned soloists from the Hong Kong Opera.

The program will include some of the most famous opera arias, as well as selected Chinese compositions to celebrate the arrival of the new lunar year. The performers include:



Bing Bing Wang 王冰冰, a soprano who recently performed alongside the legendary Plácido Domingo

Warren Mok 莫華倫博士, a celebrated Chinese tenor,

along with other outstanding soloists coming directly from Hong Kong.

This unique concert will be conducted by our esteemed Maestro Dejan Savić, accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra "Belgrade Soloists."

The event symbolizes the cultural and artistic collaboration between Serbia and China, an opportunity to bring traditions and art closer together and to strengthen the friendship between these two nations.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy this festive artistic event and hear Chinese opera stars in Belgrade!



