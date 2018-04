(FOTO) PRAVO LICE KIM KARDAŠIJAN: Objavila sliku bez trunke šminke i pokazala crne krugove!

Kim Kardashian without make up and she is still so beautiful 😍😍❤️❣️ #kimkardashian #kim #likeforlike #withoutmakeup #kimkardashiannomakeup #kimkardashianass #kimk #makeup #hudabeauty

A post shared by @ streetstylecelebrity on Mar 24, 2018 at 5:12pm PDT