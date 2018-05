KAO DA JE ONA RODILA: Bela Hadid je kopija OVE poznate dame, sličnost je NEVEROVATNA! (FOTO)

#aboutlastnight Thank you @mariagraziachiuri for designing this beautiful @dior gown and thank you @Chopard for the spectacular pieces of jewelry that you let me wear. Thank you @phophiemathiasmakeup for @diormakeup @cyrilhair for @leonorgreyl and @zzoimage #cannes2018

A post shared by Carla Bruni (@carlabruniofficial) on May 14, 2018 at 3:05am PDT