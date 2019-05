TVRDNJAMA DA JU JE ZAVEO SAMO JU JE NATERAO DA OBELODANI GNUSNE DETALJE! Ponašao se jezivo, a ja sam tek bila završila srednju školu... HAOS!

As an alcoholic I bottomed out thousands of times, but one of the darkest was here, on Mott street. It was my birthday, September 11, 2008, and I was so drunk I just lay on the sidewalk in my own throw-up, listening to ‘closer’ by joy division, crying and wanting to be dead. If you are battling addiction, or despair, please know: it can and will get better. And there is no shame in sharing your vulnerability with people and asking for help.

