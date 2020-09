BIO JE POZNATI DEBELJUCA, A DANAS ŽENE OTKIDAJU NA NJEGA! Glumac smršao skoro 100 kg i NEPREPOZNATLJIV JE! (FOTO)

There is an ever present argument I’ve been having with myself for some time: Figure out putting effort into everything Vs Get the heavy lifting done early and coast for the rest of the day. I suppose these two things don’t necessarily nullify each other, and I am definitely satisfied with knowing that somewhere in my day there will be some real strenuous effort, just not totally sure how I feel about coasting right now. #ikilledmyclonetoday

