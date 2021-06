NAKON INTERVJUA VEKA ČINILO SE DA JE CEO SVET NA MEGANINOJ STRANI: Sada su KONAČNO stigli rezulatati, evo ko je zapravo GUBITNIK!

The Meghan & Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey has been described as the ‘interview of the century’ Before we re-examine the consequences of the interview for the royal family at tonight's ThinkIn, let’s take a look at some of the statistics… 👑🧵(1/7)https://t.co/wMrG2Uw48F pic.twitter.com/B5m7lfvsyU