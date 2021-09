NA DANAŠNJI DAN PRE 40 GODINA EMITOVANA JE PRVA EPIZODA MUĆKI: Glumci su se ponovo OKUPILI, a razlog će ODUŠEVITI sve fanove! FOTO

Behind the scenes at @goldchannel #OnlyFoolsandHorses 40th Anniversary filming today. Such a joy to see @philpopemusic & @gwynethstrong18 back in #TheNagsHead 33 years later. #NervousNerys even got to pull the first pint. Such fun #OFAH #TVcomedy #comedyclassic pic.twitter.com/ka4zmfFLII