U SUSRET 96. DODELI OSKARA: Openhajmer ima 13 nominacija, Skorseze bolji od Spilberga, a ovo je spisak svih kandidata za nagradu

Dodela Oskara počinje danas u 16:00 po lokalno-američkom, odnosno u ponoć po našem, srednjeevropskom vremenu. Iskusni komičar i tok šou domaćin Džimi Kimel četvrti put će voditi najvažniju svetsku filmsku manifestaciju u Dolbi teatru u Los Anđelesu.

foto: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Profimedia

Inače, Akademija je ove godine prvi put dozvolila da za najbolji film bude nominovano čak 10 ostvarenja, a kada su nominacije u pitanju vodi Openhajmer sa 13, zatim Poor things sa 11, Killers of the Flower Moon sa 10 i Barbie sa 8.

Dva možda najveća iznenađenja su izostanak nominacije za Margo Robi za najbolju glavnu glumicu i Gretu Gervig za najbolju režiju. Na listi nije bilo ni Leonarda Dikaprija, Bredli Kupera za režiju, ali zato je Martin Skorseze nominovan 10. put i time je pretekao Stivena Spilberga po broju nominacija. Nažalost, Ridli skot i njegov Napoleon nisu prošli sjajno.

foto: Shutterstock, Profimedia

NOMINACIJE OSKAR 2024.

Najbolji film

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

foto: Supplied by LMK / ipa-agency.net / IPA / Profimedia

Najbolja režija

Žastin Trije – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Skorseze – Killers of the Flower Moon

Kristofer Nolan – Oppenheimer

Jorgos Lantimos – Poor Things

Džonatan Glejzer – The Zone of Interest

foto: CAN NGUYEN 2023 / Capital pictures / Profimedia

Najbolja glumica

Anet Bening – Nyad

Lili Gledstoun – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hiler – Anatomy of a Fall

Keri Maligan – Maestro

Ema Stoun – Poor Things

foto: Jeffrey Mayer/MPI / Capital pictures / Profimedia

Najbolji glumac

Bredli Kuper – Maestro

Kolman Domingo – Rustin

Pol Điamati – The Holdovers

Kilijan Marfi – Oppenheimer

Džefri Rajt – American Fiction

foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP / Profimedia

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Emili Blant – Oppenheimer

Danijel Bruks – The Color Purple

Amerika Ferera – Barbi

Džodi Foster – Nyad

Davajn Džoj Rendolf – The Holdovers

foto: BACKGRID / Backgrid UK / Profimedia

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Sterling K. Braun – American Fiction

Robert de Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Dauni Džunior – Opennheimer

Rajan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Rafalo – Poor Things

foto: Supplied by LMK / imago stock&people / Profimedia

Najbolji originalni scenario

Anatomy of a Fall – Žastin Trije i Artur Harari

The Holdovers – Aleksander Pejn

Maestro – Bredli Kuper i Džoš Singer

Past Lives – Selin Song

May December – Semi Berč

foto: Tim Regas / MEGA / The Mega Agency / Profimedia

Najbolji adaptirani scenario

American Fiction – Kord Džeferson

Barbie – Greta Gervig, Noa Baumbah

Oppenheimer – Kristofer Nolan

Poor Things – Toni Meknamara

The Zone of Interest – Džonatan Glejzer

foto: Juan Rico / BACKGRID / Backgrid USA / Profimedia

Najbolji strani film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Najbolji animirani dugometražni film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Najbolja sinematografija

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

foto: Promo

Najbolja montaža

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

foto: CEBEF / FEST promo

Najbolja šminka i frizura

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Najbolji zvuk

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

foto: CEBEF / FEST promo

Najbolji vizuelni efekti

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

foto: Taramount film

Najbolji originalni saundtrek

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Najbolja pesma

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Endru Vajat)

It Never Went Away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Bili Ajliš O’Konel, Fineas O’Konel)

Najbolji dokumentarni film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

28 Days in Mariupol

foto: Printscreen

Najbolji kostim

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

foto: HBO

Najbolji produkcijski dizajn

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Najbolji kratki animirani film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Najbolji kratki dokumentarni film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Najbolji kratki igrani film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Bonus video:

00:44 GLUMAC ISPRIČAO DIRLJIVU ANEGDOTU SA MANDOM! Bio je tu u veoma važnom trenutku za mene! PROGOVORIO O NASTAVKU SELO GORI