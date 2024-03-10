U SUSRET 96. DODELI OSKARA: Openhajmer ima 13 nominacija, Skorseze bolji od Spilberga, a ovo je spisak svih kandidata za nagradu

Dodela Oskara počinje danas u 16:00 po lokalno-američkom, odnosno u ponoć po našem, srednjeevropskom vremenu. Iskusni komičar i tok šou domaćin Džimi Kimel četvrti put će voditi najvažniju svetsku filmsku manifestaciju u Dolbi teatru u Los Anđelesu.
Inače, Akademija je ove godine prvi put dozvolila da za najbolji film bude nominovano čak 10 ostvarenja, a kada su nominacije u pitanju vodi Openhajmer sa 13, zatim Poor things sa 11, Killers of the Flower Moon sa 10 i Barbie sa 8.
Dva možda najveća iznenađenja su izostanak nominacije za Margo Robi za najbolju glavnu glumicu i Gretu Gervig za najbolju režiju. Na listi nije bilo ni Leonarda Dikaprija, Bredli Kupera za režiju, ali zato je Martin Skorseze nominovan 10. put i time je pretekao Stivena Spilberga po broju nominacija. Nažalost, Ridli skot i njegov Napoleon nisu prošli sjajno.
NOMINACIJE OSKAR 2024.
Najbolji film
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Najbolja režija
Žastin Trije – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Skorseze – Killers of the Flower Moon
Kristofer Nolan – Oppenheimer
Jorgos Lantimos – Poor Things
Džonatan Glejzer – The Zone of Interest
Najbolja glumica
Anet Bening – Nyad
Lili Gledstoun – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hiler – Anatomy of a Fall
Keri Maligan – Maestro
Ema Stoun – Poor Things
Najbolji glumac
Bredli Kuper – Maestro
Kolman Domingo – Rustin
Pol Điamati – The Holdovers
Kilijan Marfi – Oppenheimer
Džefri Rajt – American Fiction
Najbolja sporedna glumica
Emili Blant – Oppenheimer
Danijel Bruks – The Color Purple
Amerika Ferera – Barbi
Džodi Foster – Nyad
Davajn Džoj Rendolf – The Holdovers
Najbolji sporedni glumac
Sterling K. Braun – American Fiction
Robert de Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Dauni Džunior – Opennheimer
Rajan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Rafalo – Poor Things
Najbolji originalni scenario
Anatomy of a Fall – Žastin Trije i Artur Harari
The Holdovers – Aleksander Pejn
Maestro – Bredli Kuper i Džoš Singer
Past Lives – Selin Song
May December – Semi Berč
Najbolji adaptirani scenario
American Fiction – Kord Džeferson
Barbie – Greta Gervig, Noa Baumbah
Oppenheimer – Kristofer Nolan
Poor Things – Toni Meknamara
The Zone of Interest – Džonatan Glejzer
Najbolji strani film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Najbolji animirani dugometražni film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Najbolja sinematografija
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najbolja montaža
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najbolja šminka i frizura
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Najbolji zvuk
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Najbolji vizuelni efekti
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Najbolji originalni saundtrek
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najbolja pesma
The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Endru Vajat)
It Never Went Away – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Bili Ajliš O’Konel, Fineas O’Konel)
Najbolji dokumentarni film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
28 Days in Mariupol
Najbolji kostim
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najbolji produkcijski dizajn
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Najbolji kratki animirani film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Najbolji kratki dokumentarni film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Najbolji kratki igrani film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
