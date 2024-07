SLAVNI GLUMAC NASRED ULICE PESNICAMA IZUDARAO ČOVEKA: Nastala OPŠTA MAKLJAŽA, letele stolice, krvi je bilo svuda, sve je snimljeno

🚨Actor “Danny Trejo” Gets Into a FIGHT & KNOCKED OUT After Getting a Water Ballon Thrown At Him😳😱 Trejo was attending a 4th of July parade in L.A. When things escalated , 80 year old Danny Trejo went over to punch the young man who had offended him but got KO’d Instead. TMZ pic.twitter.com/0KcL10iLdq