IMAJU SEDMORO DECE I ŽIVE U AUTOBUSU: Svi se iznenade kada vide gde im stoji BRAČNI krevet, a to su uradili zbog OVOG! VIDEO, FOTO

@jdandbritney While we were thinking about building the bus we realized a space dedicated to the master bedroom would be a waste for our lifestyle. JD and I tend to be early to rise, and our goals was to make everything as functional as possible without sacrificing anything. (Plus if we do feel lazy it helps to get us going.) When designing the bus we knew we didn't need a master bedroom to lounge around in, but the kids sure love to hangout in theirs. The two U-shaped bunks were originally planned to be built into private spaces similar to tour buses, but the kids prefer them open for now. When they were little bedtime was easily set for the same time for everyone. As the've gotten older Gunner and Kinsey have Paperwhite Kindles with the unlimited plan allowing them the opportunity to stay up and read later than their siblings. We also rotate through the top 4 oldest for staying up late with Mom and Dad "past bedtime." It's kids pick if we play a board game, watch a movie, or work on a puzzle together. With our unconventional lifestyle, weeks straight of hiking National Parks, new museums & cities, and our larger crew thankfully falling asleep isn't really a problem we have. Occasionally JD has late calls for work (monetary consulting) and the living room couch space left open allows us different bedtimes. Similarly the open kitchen area provides room for starting coffee in the morning, or the occasional late night pregnancy craving. 😉 One last thing… I really appreciate having the bathroom space separating our "master" from the bunkhouse. It gives more of a privacy space to sleeping even in this smaller square footage. Once you have seen how we make this work, could you live without a dedicated master bedroom?
- U njemu živimo, istražujemo i rastemo kao porodica - kažu u jednom od videa.
Najstarije dete ima 11 godina, a najmlađe samo 4 meseca.
Pokazali su unutrašnjost autobusa, a ljude, kažu, najviše iznenadi lokacija njihovog bračnog kreveta.
- Kada uđete u našu dnevnu sobu, videćete da imamo dva duga kauča sa šest pričvršćenih sigurnosnih pojaseva. To je posebno dobar prostor za zajedničke filmske večeri. Naš krevet se spušta sa tavanice - pojasnili su.
- Dok smo razmišljali o uređenju autobusa, shvatili smo da bi prostor posvećen glavnoj spavaćoj sobi bio gubitak za naš stil života. Džej Di i ja obično rano ustajemo i cilj nam je bio da napravimo maksimalno funkcionalan prostor bez žrtvovanja bilo čega - objasnila je Britni.
- Znali smo da nam ne treba glavna spavaća soba za izležavanje te da će se deca sigurno voleti da se druže u svojoj - kaže.
- Deca imaju dva ležaja u obliku slova 'U' i vole ih - napomenula je.
- Kad su bili mali, vreme za spavanje bilo je jednako za sve, ali sad ovi stariji ostaju duže budni i čitaju - dodala je.
- S našim nekonvencionalnim stilom života, nedeljama pešačenja nacionalnim parkovima, novim muzejima i gradovima, i našom sve većom ekipom, srećom, zaspati nije problem. Povremeno Džej Di ima kasne pozive vezane za posao (monetarno savetovanje) - rekla je, a prenosi The Sun.