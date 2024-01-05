ŽIVIM NA ALJASCI U KOLIBI BEZ VODE: Ljudi su šokirani kad vide gde idem u WC, a evo kako podnosim UŽASNU HLADNOĆU (VIDEO)

Najnovije vesti

Tiktokerka Loren Herst je svojim pratiocima pokazala kako izgleda život na Aljasci, gde temperature padaju i do -31 stepeni Celzijusovih.

Loren živi u jednoj kolibi, a ovo joj je, kaže, prva zima na Aljasci.

U videu koji je objavila na društvenoj mreži TikTok ispričala je da u kolibi nema vode, niti vodovoda, pa zbog toga mora da ide u toalet u pomoćnu kuću koja se nalazi u dnu njenog vrta.

Zanimljivo je da ta kuća - nema vrata. Na putu do WC-a često mora da kopa puteljak jer je vrt trenutno pun snega.

Ispričala je da joj ne smeta što WC nema vrata jer u blizini nema ljudi niti životinja. Ne smetaju joj, kaže, ni izrazito niske temperature, ali priznaje kako je ipak mnogo prijatnije kad nema snega. Dodala je kako posebno uživa u polarnoj svetlosti.

U jednom od videa Loren je pokazala i unutrašnjost kolibe u kojoj živi.

(Kurir.rs/ Index.hr/ L. S)

