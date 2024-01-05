ŽIVIM NA ALJASCI U KOLIBI BEZ VODE: Ljudi su šokirani kad vide gde idem u WC, a evo kako podnosim UŽASNU HLADNOĆU (VIDEO)

U videu koji je objavila na društvenoj mreži TikTok ispričala je da u kolibi nema vode, niti vodovoda, pa zbog toga mora da ide u toalet u pomoćnu kuću koja se nalazi u dnu njenog vrta.
@explaurmore Replying to @Brittany @Lauren Hurst 👈 if you click on this referenced video you’ll find the outhouse explanation/tour! I rent this cabin and this is what it came with when I moved in- a simple outhouse that gets pumped by a service that visits the property (seasonally or as needed). It’s ugly + character-building but weirdly adds to the charm of life out here. When sunny weather rolls back around, I plan on designing and building a new structure to take its place; but until then I’ll make the best of it and remind you all to be grateful for your warm indoor restrooms! 😂 #alaska#cabin#drycabin#winter♬ original sound - Lauren Hurst
Zanimljivo je da ta kuća - nema vrata. Na putu do WC-a često mora da kopa puteljak jer je vrt trenutno pun snega.
@explaurmore Replying to @kaybeenelson2 Here is the cabin bedroom nook update! Happy to have turned this into a comfortable spot for winter. You can see how long it’s taken me to settle in by the passing of time in this video (changing seasons through the window + dressing warmer) but it’s starting to feel like things are coming together. P.S. thank you @Art by AnnMarie Young for all of the best cabin inspiration! #cabinlife#decor#beforeandafter♬ Paper Birds (3 min) - Jordan Halpern Schwartz
Ispričala je da joj ne smeta što WC nema vrata jer u blizini nema ljudi niti životinja. Ne smetaju joj, kaže, ni izrazito niske temperature, ali priznaje kako je ipak mnogo prijatnije kad nema snega. Dodala je kako posebno uživa u polarnoj svetlosti.
U jednom od videa Loren je pokazala i unutrašnjost kolibe u kojoj živi.