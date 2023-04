IMAM KORONU VEĆ DVE GODINE, MISLILA SAM DA NEĆU PREŽIVETI, ISKAŠLJAVALA SAM KRV: Evo kako život ove devojke SADA izgleda

Had such a great time filming and editing a TV package for the Londoners with @NewsAssociates after speaking to the Twickenham Riverside Trust about the #twickenhamriverside redevelopment! 🎥🎞 Check out the full video on the link below: https://t.co/gsxYTkpW44 https://t.co/aBg548GSWX pic.twitter.com/zcAednfdsO