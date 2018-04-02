(FOTO) ISPISANA ISTORIJA: Na naslovnici časopisa prvi put OSVANULA žena sa hidžabom!

Foto: Printscreen Instagram
Britanski Vog je je ispisao istoriju jer prvi put u 102 godine postojanja naslovnicu krasi žena koja nosi hidžab.
Naime, Halime Aden (20) se nalazi na naslovnici majskog izdanja, a pored nje tu se nalazi još osam žena.
Halima je tako postala prva žena s hidžabom koja se nalazi na naslovnici Voga od njegovog osnivanja 1916. godine.
"Like so many industries in recent months, fashion has found itself at an important crossroads. At the world’s great design houses, at photographic studios, at fashion weeks and in the offices of magazines such as mine at #BritishVogue, crucial questions have been asked about working practices, safety and respect. Stock has been taken and safeguards to the way we operate have been made..." editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful writes in his editor's letter for May Vogue. "Yet as a new mood begins to take hold – one that will only enrich and enliven creativity in fashion – I also believe that the time has come for us to look forward. In short, it is a moment for Vogue to do what it has always done best: to offer a bold vision of what the future can – and should – look like." For the May issue, nine models each changing the face of the fashion industry in their own way are photographed by @CraigMcDeanStudio with styling by Enninful for the cover story. From L to R: @vittoceretti, @Halima, @adutakech, @LaFaretta, @Palomija, @Pazhatu, @mulan_bae, @fransummers and @selenaforrest. Story by @ellie_pithers, make-up by @diane.kendal, hair by @orlandopita and nails by @megumiyamamotonyc. On newsstands April 6. Read Enninful's letter in full, plus how to subscribe to #NewVogue all at the link in bio
Na naslovnici se nalaze i Adut Akeh, Radika Nair, Jun Jang Bae, Fareta, Fren Samers, Vitoria Ćereti, Paloma Elseser i Selena Forest. Aden i Akeh imaju zajedničku istoriju jer su obe rođene u izbegličkom logoru Kakuma u Keniji.
Popularni magazin je već dugo na meti kritika zbog nedostatka raznolikosti, a u aprilu prošle godine objavljeno je da će ulogu urednika prvi put preuzeti muškarac Edvard Eninful.
Međutim, već u januaru ove godine Vog je kritikovan zbog naslovnice na kojoj se nalaze Nikol Kidman i Margo Robi.
Foto: Printscreen Instagram
