(FOTO) DALA JE 25.000 EVRA NA PLASTIČNE OPERACIJE: Ona je poznato TV lice bacila pare kako bi ličila na BARBIKU, a rezultajt je KATASTROFA

Rejčel Evans, model, Tv lice i zabavljač, uložila je oko 25.000 funti u operacije kako bi ličila na barbiku.
Operacijama se i sama hvali na društvenim mrežama, a rado objavljuje i članke koji izlaze u medijima o njenim zahvatima.
Na prvu operaciju se odlučila nakon velikog perioda depresije. Ima 47 godina i majka je dvoje dece.
Kako pišu britanski mediji, njena promena je "čista katastrofa".
I am ageing in reverse. #humanbarbie 📸Edwin Marcow from our recent photo shoot these new images will be in book number 2 which I'm currently writing. More about my barbie lookalike outfits and lifestyle teens to 20's, to 30's & 40's. 📸💖🦋my first book Inside The Studio With Rachel is out now. Available UK WHSmith and Waterstones. Order online my Entertainment book (Performing Arts section) as Human Barbie 📚 Inside The Studio With Rachel. 📸available worldwide in 30 places on Amazon and book stores online UK, USA, Europe,Eastern Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Russia 📸'Inside The Studio With Rachel' my 15 year transformation photographic story time book, paperback, hardback, deluxe coffee table edition, Kindle, for ALL devices Apple and Android, E-book edition plus affordable student PDF version download version too.
