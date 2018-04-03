(FOTO) DALA JE 25.000 EVRA NA PLASTIČNE OPERACIJE: Ona je poznato TV lice bacila pare kako bi ličila na BARBIKU, a rezultajt je KATASTROFA

icon-closeicon-commentsKurir_icon_fonts_template-38Kurir_icon_fonts_template-37icon-downicon-galleryicon-homeicon-nexticon-previcon-reacticon-searchicon-soc-fbicon-soc-gplusicon-soc-insicon-soc-mailicon-soc-rssicon-soc-twittericon-soc-vibericon-soc-wupicon-soc-ytKurir_icon_fonts_template-34Kurir_icon_fonts_template-33icon-totopicon_reactsoc-viber

Foto: Pritnscrreen Instagram

Rejčel Evans, model, Tv lice i zabavljač, uložila je oko 25.000 funti u operacije kako bi ličila na barbiku. 


 

Operacijama se i sama hvali na društvenim mrežama, a rado objavljuje i članke koji izlaze u medijima o njenim zahvatima.

Na prvu operaciju se odlučila nakon velikog perioda depresije. Ima 47 godina i majka je dvoje dece.

 

Kako pišu britanski mediji, njena promena je "čista katastrofa".

 

I am ageing in reverse. #humanbarbie 📸Edwin Marcow from our recent photo shoot these new images will be in book number 2 which I'm currently writing. More about my barbie lookalike outfits and lifestyle teens to 20's, to 30's & 40's. 📸💖🦋my first book Inside The Studio With Rachel is out now. Available UK WHSmith and Waterstones. Order online my Entertainment book (Performing Arts section) as Human Barbie 📚 Inside The Studio With Rachel. 📸available worldwide in 30 places on Amazon and book stores online UK, USA, Europe,Eastern Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Russia 📸'Inside The Studio With Rachel' my 15 year transformation photographic story time book, paperback, hardback, deluxe coffee table edition, Kindle, for ALL devices Apple and Android, E-book edition plus affordable student PDF version download version too.

Објава коју дели Rachel Evans (@rachel_evans_bikini) дана

Kurir.rs/Foto Printscreen

 

 

