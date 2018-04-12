(VIDEO) MRZELA SAM SVOJE TELO: Želela sam ravan stomak i silikone, ali sam zbog ćerke odustala! Evo šta sam shvatila!

A few years ago I would of been too embarrassed to share this photo, I mean - that tummy overhang. These days I give less shits about the parts of my body I used to hate and rather focus on how my body moves and feels. I’m so passionate about fuelling my body with foods that energise me and I love to move my body - for pleasure not punishment! My body looks the same as is did when I hated it but my goodness it feels a lot different. Life is sweeter when you Embrace and if you want to feel the same you got to work for it. If like me you’ve hated your body for more years than you’ve loved it, it’s going to take some work to ‘unpack’ the old stories, it’s going to take some effort and inspiration to build new ones. But you can and you will, if you want it. If you want help to learn to Embrace, go to the link in my bio and I will show you how. My mission in 2018 is really simple, I want to help you to give less shits about the stuff that doesn’t matter so you can reconnect with the stuff that does... let’s do it! 👊🏼 #ihaveembraced #embracethedocumentary #embraceyou #bodyimagemovment #bodyimage #bodyimageissues #tarynbrumfitt #selflove

