icon-closeicon-commentsKurir_icon_fonts_template-38Kurir_icon_fonts_template-37icon-downicon-galleryicon-homeicon-nexticon-previcon-reacticon-searchicon-soc-fbicon-soc-gplusicon-soc-insicon-soc-mailicon-soc-rssicon-soc-twittericon-soc-vibericon-soc-wupicon-soc-ytKurir_icon_fonts_template-34Kurir_icon_fonts_template-33icon-totopicon_reactsoc-viber

Najnovije vesti

Espreso.rs


Adria media

Install

njeno telo je doživelo transformaciju

(VIDEO) MRZELA SAM SVOJE TELO: Želela sam ravan stomak i silikone, ali sam zbog ćerke odustala! Evo šta sam shvatila!

Žena

Tarin Brumfit je jedna od žena koju je majčnistvo iz korena promenilo.

 

Njeno telo doživelo je potpunu transformaciju, a ona je sebe mrzela zbog toga.

"Ti si debela, ti si ružna, ti si odvratna", govorila je sebi svako jutro.

Njeno samopouzdanje poljuljalo se kad je postala mama. Ali ona nikada nije imala preterano lepo mišljenje o sebi.

 

A few years ago I would of been too embarrassed to share this photo, I mean - that tummy overhang. These days I give less shits about the parts of my body I used to hate and rather focus on how my body moves and feels. I’m so passionate about fuelling my body with foods that energise me and I love to move my body - for pleasure not punishment! My body looks the same as is did when I hated it but my goodness it feels a lot different. Life is sweeter when you Embrace and if you want to feel the same you got to work for it. If like me you’ve hated your body for more years than you’ve loved it, it’s going to take some work to ‘unpack’ the old stories, it’s going to take some effort and inspiration to build new ones. But you can and you will, if you want it. If you want help to learn to Embrace, go to the link in my bio and I will show you how. My mission in 2018 is really simple, I want to help you to give less shits about the stuff that doesn’t matter so you can reconnect with the stuff that does... let’s do it! 👊🏼 #ihaveembraced #embracethedocumentary #embraceyou #bodyimagemovment #bodyimage #bodyimageissues #tarynbrumfitt #selflove

A post shared by Body Image Movement (@bodyimagemovement) on

"Kad sam rodila decu počela sam da mrzim svoje telo. Želela sam ravan stomak i silikone. Međutim, kad sam pogledala svoju prelepu ćerku pitala sam se kakvu bih joj poslala poruku takvim potezom. Kako da je ubedim da voli sebe takvu kakva jeste, ako se ja ponašam suprotno", rekla je Tarin koja je ubrzo otkazala sve operacije.

Umesto silikona, ona je postala motivacioni govornik, žena koja zagovara da žene prihvate same sebe baš onakvim kakve jesu.

 

"Počela sam da treniram. Imala sam želju da se takmičim, što je bila sumanuta ideja. Trenirala sam nekoliko sati svaki dan i postavila sam stroga pravila. Izgubila sam dosta kilograma. Imala sam telo o kakvom žene maštaju. Drugi su mi aplaudirali, ali ja sam sebe i dalje mrzela", kaže Taren koja je konačno pronašla svoju sreću.

 

Thanks for making this photo the most liked photo on my Instagram in 2017! This post means a lot to me because it signifies the beginning of setting intentions around creating a magazine. Funding and creating this magazine is a big part of my plans in 2018 - there I said it! 😬 Yep it’s going to happen because I can’t stop thinking about creating a global magazine that will connect, inspire, educate and liberate. It keeps waking me up in the night and the ideas keep flowing in the shower. The magazine is at a conceptual stage, the road ahead is long, but just like Embrace the documentary I’m going to put one step in front of the next and do what @rosie O’Donnell told me to do during the Embrace Kickstarter campaign and just “keep going”. My goodness it’s an honour to be of service to all of you, thanks for being here, thanks for being part of this beautiful Movement xxx “I spend a lot of time in airports and often find myself browsing the magazine shelves before boarding my flight. One thing I notice over and over is the lack of diversity (of body shape, size and ability) on the covers of health and fitness magazines. As someone who is interested in health, fitness and wellbeing I flip through the pages of these magazines and wonder why I never see a representation of me? The closest image of me I find is like the photo above, but instead of smiling I'm sad and the photo is taken before my miracle 'transformation'! (i.e before and after) I want to be represented. I want you to be represented. In fact I don't want it - I demand it! Whenever I find a problem the first thing I do is find a solution and in this case a great solution would be to create my own magazine for women that includes everything that we want to see... Starting with more diversity! I'm not saying I'm going to create a magazine, (although it's an idea that I've been toying with for some time ) but I am shouting loud and clear that I want representation!” #marathonrunner #ihaveembraced #embracethedocumentary

A post shared by Body Image Movement (@bodyimagemovement) on

Nije vodila izbalansiran život i odlučila je to da promeni. Posle takmičenja, priznanja... počela je da se goji.

 

Tarin je počela da shvata da bi mogla da voli svoje telo zbog toga šta bi to to telo moglo, a ne zbog toga kako izgleda.

 

Kad je čula kako se njene prijateljice žale na svoj izgled, shvatila razliku u slici tela "pre i posle". Dobila je bezrezervnu podršku žena širom sveta.

Kurir.rs/SuperŽena/Foto: Printscreen Instagram

 

NE PROPUSTITE

(VIDEO) ZA SAMO 10 MINUTA DNEVNO: Uz ove vežbe bez znojenja oblikujte stomak i zadnjicu!

DOBILA SAM SVAKI POSAO, A NISAM IŠLA NA RAZGOVORE: Svi su se divili mojoj lepoti, imala sam najbolje muškarce, a nakon 40. sam shvatila gorku istinu!

 

Kliknite za sledeću vest
Pratite Kurir na VIBERU:
http://chats.viber.com/kurir

RAZMENA SADRŽAJA

Inicijalizacija u toku...