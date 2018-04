(VIDEO) IMA 47 GODINA I SVE ŽENE JOJ ZAVIDE: Nikada nije koristila botoks, a finalistkinja je na izboru za mis bikini!

Breakfast over, house organised, on my way out, things to do places to be . #goodmorning #mornings #blogs #woman #lifestyle #fashion #beauty #hair #glamour #girls#goldcoast #blackandwhite #mumsofinstagram #mother #milf #motivation #blogger #followforfollow #follow #fitness #modeling #friends #clothing#heels#highheelshoes #highheels#legs

A post shared by Gina Stewart (@strawberriesandcream1) on Oct 11, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT