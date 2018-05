POTROŠIO JE 10.000 DOLARA DA BI POSTAO ŽENA: A onda se predomislio! Radim sklekove da bih se rešio VELIKIH GRUDI! (FOTO)

Took out the braids. What do you think? Happy Thursday everyone. 🎰 #wavyhairdontcare #naturalhairstyles #haircaretips #jesushair #menwithlonghair #morninghair #germanboys #polishboys #russianboys #bigender #malemodels #coconutoilbenefits #cornrowstyles #hairtreatments #dryshampoo #conditioner #braiders

A post shared by Alex Veach Official (@alexveach) on Mar 15, 2018 at 9:54am PDT