KONZUMIRALA JE 20 GRAMA HEROINA DNEVNO: Nije znala gde se nalazi! A zbog ovoga je napravila totalni PREOKRET! (FOTO)

Rocking my girl to sleep, busy day 😪 I was contacted by a journalist from the Sunday Mail who had read my blog, & she loved my story of how I managed to turn my life around for my baby girl 💕 SHE IS nominating me for a Young Scot Award also 🏆💃 can't believe it! Honestly I look at my life a year ago and it's genuinely like looking at a totally different person, I'm in a constant state of pure shock everyday 😂 but I was living so chaotically for so many years that having a family and being clean was the most bizarre thing to me; it just wasn't something I had ever prepared for. It meant responsibility, and that was scary. But you know what? Responsibility it great, I love it. There are things in my life that depend on me now, & I love knowing I can handle things without running away like I always did. I'm just so lucky. #addiction #heroin #recovery #recoveryispossible #worthit #happiness #journalist #newspaper #interview #mygirl #motherdaughter #motherhood #mumlife #myeverything #life #goals #insta #family #parenting #parentinginrecovery #mylassie

