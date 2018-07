PRIČA KOJA VRAĆA VERU U DOBROTU: Surfovala je internetom i naletela na oglas vršnjaka da mu je HITNO potreban bubreg! Sada ceo svet priča o njoj! (VIDEO, FOTO)

Repost from @jessnicolemorris --------------------------------------------- "What a journey this has been, and one that was well worth it. If I had the choice, I would do this a million times over. The recipients family has been amazing to me (those are 2 of his sisters in the photo). I learned even more about David after I woke up from surgery yesterday, he has had Kidney issues that started when he was 3 months old. 26 surgeries, constantly in hospitals, always feeling sick, etc. David has never lived a normal life. He hasn't been able to travel, enjoy a wide variety of food, had to end his career, moved back in with his parents as his illness worsened..he has literally felt like a prisoner that was on slow death bed. It's crazy to think 29 years of struggling was all erased with one surgery. I cant wait for him to start actually "living" for the first time in his life. Although I'm in pain, my mental state is totally overriding how my body feels. If anyone is interested in learning the process of donating, DM me. ♡"

