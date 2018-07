OD ROĐENJA SE BORILA SA EKCEMOM: Krvarila je i bol nije prestajala! A onda je promenila OVU stvar i nije mogla da veruje! KOŽA SE PREPORODILA (UZNEMIRUJUĆE FOTO)

Please excuse the first gruesome image but I wanted to share something amazing that's happened to me. For years and years I couldn't sleep, walk or even lie down. I would cry most nights because of my horrendous bleeding skin. I dreaded summer because I couldn't wear the cute dresses and if I did I'd have to wear tights which I'd have to peel off my eczema at the end of the day. Pretty graphic I know but unless you suffer with eczema you don't know the pain you feel physically and mentally. I gave up meat just over a year ago and dairy around 2 months ago with maybe only 1 slip up. I can't believe the drastic change in my skin and I couldn't be more happy. If I could give any eczema sufferer any advice... give up the steroids and give up the dairy! Obviously, keep on top of your daily moisturising but just give it a try guys! I am absolutely over the moon and ready for summer!! 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻

