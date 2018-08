IMALA JE OPERACIJU KOLENA PA SE UGOJILA TOKOM PERIODA OPORAVKA: Svako jutro je jela OVO i smršala je 6 kilograma! Evo u čemu je tajna (FOTO)

@rpstrength @rp_transformations Another before and after! I have been on maintenance for a week and a half. And today is my final day! 12 weeks done! I started my cut at 136. Reached my cut low at 120. Currently between 121-122! Beyond happy about this cut! And want everyone to join RP! Hands down the best! If you stick to it, and trust the process you will see results! #rpdiet #rpstrength #renaissanceperiodization #beforeandafter #absaremadeinthekitchen #transformation #progressnotperfection #love #happy #abs #bodycomp #laketime #summerbody #diet #motivation #inspiration #allaboutthediet

A post shared by Elizabeth Harty (@elizabethharty94) on Jun 29, 2018 at 5:52am PDT