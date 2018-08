UGOJILA SE U TRUDNOĆI 36 KILOGRAMA: Onda je za 4 meseca smršala 15 kilograma, a NEĆETE VEROVATI na koji način! (FOTO)

Who would have thought I’d get in the best shape of my life at 35 and with 3 kids in tow? Not me, not really anyway, I mean I hoped and wanted it but you know... I still have stretch marks on my hips, I have a wrinkly saggy belly button, my chest has shrunk down to nothing but I kind of like it all and the transformation feels sweeter because I know what my body has been though carrying and feeding three babies. I’m on week 18 of BBG, 4 weeks of @kayla_itsines beginner program and 14 weeks of BBG 1.0 and 2.0. It’s part of my life now. But the biggest change is the mindset. Through the experience I realized I’m happy with me and I think I’m setting a good example for the kids too. For those who ask, I use the @sweat app religiously. I love that I can incorporate the runs I love with the strength training I need and it’s all super flexible and I can do it from home every day. It’s quite literally changed my life more than just changed my body. #bbgmoms #bbg #bbgcommunity #transformationtuesday #bbgtransformation #momof3 #boymom

A post shared by Ana-Maria Klizs (@bluebirdkisses) on Jul 17, 2018 at 1:50pm PDT