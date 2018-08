NEMATE VREMENA DA SE BACITE NA VEŽBANJE: Uz pomoć OVIH 5 saveta, dovešćete liniju do SAVRŠENSTVA! (FOTO)

🌟Lose Fat Without Cardio🌟 ⠀ 🕺🏼Are you someone that hates cardio? ⠀ 🎈I used to think I needed to do mind-numbing amounts of cardio to lose fat. I used to strength train 4-5x week AND do 30-60 minutes of cardio 5-6x a week 🤭 ⠀ 🤯I was not only beating my body into the ground and not giving it proper rest, but I was miserable. I still hated how I looked, I hated the treadmill (it should be renamed the DREADmill) but I genuinely thought that doing more and more cardio would change my body. ⠀ 🖐🏼Fast forward five years... and the only cardio I do is the stuff I enjoy. Fun bike rides, an occasional run, dancing and some boxing! Now I strength train 4x a week, enjoy hobbies that get me moving and focus on just walking a lot! ⠀ 👙Wanna Lose Fat without Cardio?! Here’s what you gotta prioritize (in order of importance): ⠀ ✅ Calorie Deficit: Eating less calories than your body needs is the only way to lose fat ✅ Eat Enough Protein: to maintain muscle mass when you’re dieting (so you get toned and don’t turn “skinny fat”)?and to recover from workouts ✅ Lift Weights: 2-5x a week! (3-4 is a sweet spot for most people) ✅ 10k steps / day! ✅ Move!! Finding active hobbies you enjoy will keep you consistent and make it a lot more fun. ✅ Patience and Positivity: cause life is crazy and things take a hell of a lot longer than you want them to. ⠀ 🤸🏼‍♀️Now if you do enjoy cardio, then GO FOR IT! But if hanging out on a piece of cardio equipment leaves you bored and you just genuinely don’t enjoy it, don’t do it! Cardio is a tool, but diet is KEY! ⠀ ☝🏼Find what works for you, your lifestyle, habits, and preferences. Not what works for anyone else, but what works for YOU! Afterall, this is YOUR journey. Hope you have a kickass Wednesday! 💪🏼🤙🏼 💙salty ⠀ #liftingweights #exercisedaily #movemore #10000steps #caloriedeficit #caloriecounting #losefat #losingweight #weightloss #weightlosssupport #weightlosssupport #healthychanges #healthylifestyle #healthiswealth #protein #liftweights #strengthtraining #cardio #cardioworkout #hiit #hiitworkout #dietplan #dieting #fitnesstips #fitnessjourney #wednesdaywisdom #activeliving #strongmom #fatlossjourney #fattofit

