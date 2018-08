POTROŠILA JE 18.000 DOLARA DA SAKRIJE SEDE: Provela je u salonu NEVEROVATNIH 1.000 sati, a onda joj je nešto kliknulo i vratila je prirodnu boju! (FOTO)

Made the Parrothead’s pilgrimage to Ma Ruby’s to taste THE OFFICIAL CHEESEBURGER IN PARADISE. 🍔@jimmybuffett was inspired to write the song after he ate here in the 70s (and many times since). I ordered mine with lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57 and french-fried potatoes. 🎶 (Adam told me he would leave if I ordered it via song though, womp womp) #parrothead

