NIJE ŽIVOT 100 KVADRATA: Ova žena skućila se s familijom u samo 20, a unutra čist luksuz, pa još i ogromni garderober! Zavide joj i bogati (FOTO, VIDEO)

What's up with the air mattress? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I'm preparing for another windy night and I'm not planning on spending a sleepless night in the loft bedroom again 😢 The howling winds and the shakes and rocks that could be felt from the loft were scarier than the show I was watching on Netflix. 😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Does anyone want to swap places within last minute notice?

A post shared by Tiny Miss Dolly On Wheels (@tinymissdollyonwheels) on Sep 20, 2019 at 4:08am PDT