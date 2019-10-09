NIJE ŽIVOT 100 KVADRATA: Ova žena skućila se s familijom u samo 20, a unutra čist luksuz, pa još i ogromni garderober! Zavide joj i bogati (FOTO, VIDEO)

Australijanka Doli pokazala je sunarodnicima da sreća ne leži u broju kvadrata i na delu pokazala i dokazala onu staru da gde čeljad nisu besna, tu ni kuća nije tesna.
What’s up with the air mattress? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m preparing for another windy night and I’m not planning on spending a sleepless night in the loft bedroom again 😢 The howling winds and the shakes and rocks that could be felt from the loft were scarier than the show I was watching on Netflix. 😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Does anyone want to swap places within last minute notice? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #smallspacesquad #howyouhome #loveyourspace #smallhomedesign #simplestyleyourspace #thow #homeandliving #homelove #intentionaldecor #tinyhouseonwheels #simplify #tinyhome #tinyhouse #tinyhouseliving #smallspaces #tinyliving #tinymissdolly #beinspired #interiordesign #homedecor #designlife #tinyhouselife #makeityourown #smallspaceliving #homesweethome #homeinspiration #tinytinymoments #homeiswhereyourheartis #myhomevibe
Shvativši da kućerina nije uslov za porodičnu sreću, Doli je rešila da se preseli u kućicu na točkovima koja joj se mnogo dopala pošto je jednom prilikom odsela u sličnoj...
Stairs Workout ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One of the things I missed since moving to the farm is climbing stairs as an exercise routine. But it doesn’t mean I can’t do it anymore. The tiny stairs will do while also looking after my tiny friend!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Is it just me or are there anyone else out there who climb stairs in the house as an exercise routine? Did your housemates think you’re weird? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #workoutfromhome #homeworkout #tinyhouseonwheels #simplify #tinyhousemovement #tinyhome #tinyhouse #tinyhouseliving #smallspaces #tinyspaces #livingsmall #simpleliving #tinyliving #tinymissdolly #beinspired #interiordesign #homedecor #designlife #tinyhouselife #makeityourown #cozyplace #smallspaceliving #cozyhome #homesweethome #homeinspiration #tinyhousedesign #tinytinymoments #homeiswhereyourheartis #myhomevibe
I’ve been putting this off since my tiny house was built. It’s been almost 2 years and I need to get back to my regular workouts if I want to stay healthy, inside and out! No, I don’t do aerobics and yoga for the same reasons I don’t dance. I have difficulty following and keeping up with steps and rhythms. 🤣 But I do better with deadlifts and kettlebell swings and squats. I used to attend @kettlefit sessions 2x a week but it is too far from where I live now. My last record on the deadlift was 75kgs which is almost twice my weight 😅 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I will resume my kettlebell workouts from home so I’m looking for a new set of kettlebells since I had donated mine which I bought online. The grip was too big for my small hands. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Do you workout? What is your favorite exercise? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #workoutfromhome #homeworkout #tinyhouseonwheels #simplify #tinyhousemovement #tinyhome #tinyhouse #tinyhouseliving #smallspaces #tinyspaces #livingsmall #simpleliving #tinyliving #tinymissdolly #beinspired #interiordesign #homedecor #designlife #tinyhouselife #makeityourown #cozyplace #smallspaceliving #cozyhome #homesweethome #homeinspiration #tinyhousedesign #tinytinymoments #homeiswhereyourheartis #myhomevibe
This is how it looks like when it’s laundry time. I don’t have a dryer (I consider that an excess) so I use a drying rack. The hallway is just the right width for it. Since it’s summer here in Australia, the clothes will be dry in no time 👍 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For our bedtime tea, my niece is roasting some slices of banana apple and cinnamon bread we bought from the farmers market this weekend. Simple life is good. Good night everyone! 😊 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #tinyhouseonwheels #minimalism #simplify #tinyhousemovement #tinyhome #tinyhouse #tinyhouseliving #smallspaces #tinyspaces #livingsmall #simpleliving #sustainablehome #lessismore #tinyliving #tinymissdolly #beinspired #interiordesign #tinyhouseaustralia #tinyhouselife #makeityourown #bhghome #cozyplace #smallspaceliving #cozyhome #homesweethome #homeinspiration
Last night I made a small macrame to hang a basket of Marble Queen Pothos I bought over the weekend. It’s just appropriate that it’s hanging above the “throne”. I can’t wait for the day when it’s trailing leaves are touching my head while I sit there 😄 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #plantstagram #plantsarefriends #plant_addiction #plantlove #girlswithplants #houseplantplantclub #houseplants #tinyhouseplants #indoorplants #decoratingwithplants #plantsofinstagram #plantsmakepeoplehappy #plantslover #greenhome #houseplantclub #ihavethisthingwithplants #indoorjungle #tinyhousedecor #tinyhouseplants #indoorgarden #plantinspiration #macrame #tinymissdolly
