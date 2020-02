BILA SA 100 MUŠKARACA, AL OSTALA NEVINA! Amanda 40 godina čekala svog princa i NAPOKON ga našla! Ovo je njena priča

I’ve always loved this quote by Danish inventor, mathematician, and poet Piet Hein. It feels like it is a theme in my life❤️ I’m ready to ride this new train 😉 “It ought to be plain how little you gain by getting vexed. You’ll always be late for the previous train, and always on time for the next.” #trainquotes #peru #incantrail #incarail #travelwriter #explore #travelbytrain @incarail #healthyrelationships

A post shared by Amanda McCracken (@amandajmccracken) on Feb 13, 2020 at 9:49am PST