ONA IMA 59 I NIKO NE VERUJE U TO! Kad vidite kako izgleda u KUPAĆEM KOSTIMU sve će vam biti JASNO! BRUKA DOBRA!

Ok here’s your #mondaymotivation. I will be 60 in almost 6 months. I’m posting to motivate, inspire and empower the ladies. If I can do this, so can you. It just takes a lot of #discipline #determination & desire to succeed and reach your #fitnessgoals. I definitely need a spray tan, too. @kara.macs_spraytans I know this has been a tough winter for all of us. I’ve worked out more this winter then ever because I needed to release and relieve all the stress. I’m always here to help so please DM if you need a push or advice. Please start opening more business in Connecticut. My boutique fitness studio is still closed because the decision makers don’t understand the difference between a big box gym and a small boutique fitness studio. It’s the difference between Costco and your local grocer, Macy’s and a small retailer. Keeping gyms and fitness studios closed is just not a physical thing. We workout to keep our minds mentally fit as well. - - - #openconnecticut #stayhealthy #disciplineoverdistractions #healthymondhealthybody #fitandstrongwomen #womenwholift #fearlesslyauthentic #swimwearforwomen #womenwhoeathealthy #fitat59andstayingstrong #summerbodiesaremadeinwinter

