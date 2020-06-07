VIDELA SAM OVU SLIKU U TELEFONU SVOG MUŽA I ZINULA OD ŠOKA Vrisnula sam iz sveg glasa a on me je UĆUTKAO za sva VREMENA

"Zašto si me, za ime boga, slikao iz ovog ugla? Jesi li ti normalan?", vrisnula sam.

Tako priču o ovoj bračnoj raspravi počinje Laura Maca, blogerka iz Amerike, a njena priča podstakla je na raspravu mame širom sveta. Njen tekst prenosimo vam u celosti.

Odjednom sam postala tako nesigurna i stidljiva, i zapitala sam se zašto.

Odmah sam se setila dana kada je slikao mene i našeg novorođenog sina. Okačila sam je na Fejsbuk, a neko mi je u komentarima preporučio piling koji odstranjuje ožiljke od akni i kremu koja krije podočnjake. Sve to neposredno nakon što sam se porađala 14 sati. Ipak, osetila sam se užasno loše i postiđeno. Zapravo, na trenutak je ta postiđenost uspela da zaseni sreću koju sam osećala jer u rukama držim svoje dete.

Sećam se i žene koja mi je šapnula da bi mi haljina mnogo bolje stajala da ispod nje nosim steznik - tri meseca nakon što sam imala carski rez. I ne samo to, zapravo mi se dopadalo kako mi stoji ta haljina, i to bez steznika.

Kada sam pitala u jednoj Fejsbuk grupi koje su najbolje vežbe za razmaknute trbušne mišiće, izbombardovali su me ponudama za omotače za stomak koji navodno tope masne naslage.

Kada sam pitala drugaricu da ide sa mnom da mi pomogne da kupim kupaći, kao iz topa ispalila je: "Idemo u plus-sajz odeljenje, tamo su najbolji kupaći sa steznicima".

Sve te savete i ponude dobijala sam od žena. Ne krivim ih i nisam ljuta na njih. Tako ih je društvo naučilo, da uvek moraju da budu doterane i "lepe". One su zapravo mislile da mi pomažu tim ponudama.

Oduvek nam pune glavu - porodi se i iste sekunde vrati telo u devojačko stanje. Ako to ne uspeš, lenja si. Ne trudiš se dovoljno.

Zato, ako ne uspeš, moraš svima da objašnjavaš da nisi lenja i da se trudiš. A realnost je takva da smo se upravo porodile i da nema nikakve sramote u tome što smo se malo ugojile i opustile.

Imam celulit, kao i većina žena. Sve mi imamo i materice, unutrašnje organe, a veliki broj nas i fizički dokaz u vidu ožiljka o tome da smo se porodile. Beba je nekada živela u našem stomaku, zato sada izgleda tako kako izgleda.

Zamislite koliko bismo srećnije bile da smo to vreme, koje smo uložile u pilinge, dijete, masaže i napitke, provele diveći se svom telu i detetu koje je donelo na svet? Zamislite kako bi svet bio lep da cenimo same sebe onako kako zaslužujemo. Da, samopouzdanje dolazi iznutra, ali ipak je i okolina donekle odgovorna za to šta mi mislimo u sebi.

A šta je muž odgovorio na moj vrisak?

- Ali izgledala si tako srećno, hteo sam da to uhvatim!

On nije video moj celulit i nesavršenosti. Video je svoju ženu koja uživa u trenutku. I bio je u pravu. Bila sam srećna. Srećna sam, to je sve što je važno.

