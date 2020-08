IMALA JE 145 KG I NIJE MOGLA DA OSTANE TRUDNA Unosila je dnevno 5.000 kalorija, a evo kako je za 12 meseci smršala 68 KG

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐳𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 - 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬.⁣ ⁣ Just in the same way we outgrow our clothes we can also outgrow our lives. ⁣ Routines and ways of living that worked for us 3, 6 or 12 months ago might not suit us now. ⁣ Why do we keep at it? Keep living that life?⁣ Because it’s comfortable. We know what the outcome will be everytime. The chance of failure or discomfort is minimal.⁣ ⁣ Well I’m here to tell you that we can't live our lives always in our comfort zone. ⁣ I lived in my comfort zone for so long. It was easy to control outcomes there. I couldnt fail, it was safe. But the day I decided to trust in my process and step outside my comfort zone is when my life changed. I was given so many more opportunities to thrive, not just survive. I found my spark. The things that set my soul on fire. I discovered what I was truely capable of. I was no longer in a 'rut' (which is now what I’ve learnt is all a comfort zone is - a place where you’re stuck).⁣ ⁣ Outside that comfort zone is where true growth happens. Growth isn’t always pleasant, it’s often uncomfortable but if you push through there is so much beauty in it.⁣ ⁣ I urge you to trust in yourself, your journey, the universe and just take one step outside your comfort zone. Feel the beauty of growth, transformation and living to your full potential. ⁣ You wont look back 💫⁣ #change #comfortzone #transformation #growth #transformationtuesday #selfcare #selflove #morethantheskinimin #weightloss #lifegain #process #wls #wlscommunity #gastricsleeve #gastricbypass #newlife #vsg #vsgcommunity #affirmations #selfdevelopmemt #development #positivity #hardwork #inspire #inspiration #beforeandafter #vegan @wlstories

A post shared by Alida Elizabeth 💫 (@half_of_alida) on Jun 22, 2020 at 6:15pm PDT