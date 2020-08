DŽOAN JE IMALA 90 KG I DIJAGNOZE! Baka za 3 godine smršala 30 KG, više ne pije LEKOVE, diže TEGOVE, a ovo je njen MOTO

One of my favourite post workout meals: pasta with clams and I’m working on a YouTube video to show you how easy it is to make it! And yes, I LOVE Parmesan in my clam pasta. 🥰 Listen gals if you like Parmesan in your clans go have it. Do not let ridiculous people tell you what you should like. You don’t need that kind of negativity in your life. When you’re my age, you’ll know how importent it is to remove toxic people and comments from your life. 👌🏼 . INGREDIENTS ▶️3 g cold butter ▶️2 g garlic, minced ▶️1 oz white wine ▶️45 mL clam juice ▶️ 60 g clams, canned, drained ▶️ 130 g black linguini, cooked ▶️ 40 g cherry tomatoes ▶️ 4 g capers ▶️ lemon juice ▶️ 8 g parmesan ..... METHOD: in a medium sized saucepan heat the butter til it just starts to sizzle, then add the garlic and cook for about 2 minutes until they soften, stirring to prevent sticking. Add the capers, tomatoes and white wine, cook for another minute, and then add the clams and clam juice. Reduce for only 3-4 minutes, add the linguini, and cook until the pasta is hot. Toss with the parmesan and lemon, adjust seasoning and enjoy. ... MACROS: 27.2 g P, 50 g C, 6.1 g F ❤️❤️❤️ . See more of my daughter’s recipe collection at this hashtag: #yhhfeed 💋 #pasta #carbs #postworkout #yhhfeed

A post shared by Joan MacDonald (@trainwithjoan) on Jul 30, 2020 at 6:33am PDT