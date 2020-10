SVI SU ZANEMELI KADA JE OTKRILA DA JEDE SAMO 51 BANANU NA DAN! A evo kako izgleda posle 16 godina ishrane isključivo VOĆEM! (FOTO)

ive spent the last 13 years following a (high fruit #rawtill4) vegan lifestyle 🍌🍉🥑🍍🍠🥜. im 40 this year. NO caffeine. NO excessive exercise. NO pills or medication. NO calorie restriction. 👎🏻. . some physical results 👉🏼 my hair is softer, silkier and healthier than ever. i no longer have acne. lost 40lbs. no more $250 visits to gastroenterologist for my IBS and dysbiosis. overcame hypothyroidism. no more eczema in corners of nose. healed chilblains on fingers and swollen cuticles. constantly breaking nails. hair loss... 💪🏼. . swipe to see some of the food im eating now and more narcissistic posing 😉 . im living proof this #frugivore #VEGAN lifestyle works long term. it's not only best for your health but also the animals and the planet. . stop wasting time with excuses and start REALLY living. go fruit yourself 🔥 . thebananagirl.com

