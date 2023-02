IMA 85, A SUPRUGA 24 GODINE I UŽIVAJU U BRAKU: Stariji je od njenog dede deceniju, a oko jedne stvari se OČAJNIČKI TRUDE! (VIDEO)

Hey Everyone!! We’ve made it to the LONDON NEWS🫶🏾🤞🏾😘😘 I’m so happy bc if it wasn’t for my TikTok fam, I wouldn’t have this exposure 🤞🏾🤞🏾 thanks so much and stay tuned. Got some great Valentines content coming very soon! Love love loveeee y’all. https://www.tyla.com/sex-and-relationships/married-couple-big-age-gap-start-a-family-172818-20230202 https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/married-couple-61-year-age-29112313 https://www.dailystar.co.uk/real-life/i-want-baby-husband-61-29113282