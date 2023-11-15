SAOPŠTILA MUŽU DA JE TRUDNA NAKON 15 GODINA POKUŠAVANJA: Već su se pomirili sa sudbinom, a onda se desilo ČUDO! Ovako je reagovao

This was not on my 2023 bingo card. Or my lifetime bingo card. We were never told by doctors we couldn’t get pregnant, but it’s been 14 years and it’s never happened. And honestly, I was very ok with not birthing any of my children (and am pretty scared of pregnancy and giving birth), plus, after William, we thought our family was definitely complete. (We have 4 children through foster/adoption, ages 8, 7, 4 and 7 months) However, I’ll just say, God has other plans and they are wild and crazy! We’re still processing it, but are thrilled, excited, and overwhelmed. We find out the gender on Tuesday and I can’t wait to be able to properly nest! This will be our first child that we have more than a week to prepare for 🫠🤗 Baby…you’re in for a crazy ride once you’re here, and we can’t wait! BACKSTORY to the video: we had started joking I was pregnant halfway through August because (sorrry if TMI…) my boobs hurt really badly. Then around when I would have started my period, it was a day late (VERY rare for me). But since our month was literally one of the toughest we’ve had, we thought it was stress related. So this was me knowing I was pregnant and joking about “what if”.