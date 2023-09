PRVI POBEGAO IZ ZLOGLASNOG LOGORA SMRTI KOJI JE BIO PAKAO NA ZEMLJI: Hrabri obućar se kockao sa SUDBINOM, a ovako se sve završilo

6 July 1940 | The first prisoner escaped from the German #Auschwitz camp - Pole Tadeusz Wiejowski. He was born in Kołaczyce on 4 May 1914 & deported to the camp on June 14, 1940, in the 1st transport of Polish prisoners. He was registered with no. 220. Read his story below. pic.twitter.com/1t7etKGdWx