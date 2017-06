(VIDEO) PRVI SUSRET POSLE 24 GODINE: Kada je Draženova majka zagrlila Hilal plakala je cela Turska! Zaplakao bi i kamen

24 years ago today, Drazen Petrovic was killed in a tragic car accident. What many may not realize, is that a friend was in the back seat. When I met with his mother back in December, she asked me to help her find this friend to ask her what her son's last words were. They had never met. I was able to track her down (she lives in Istanbul of all places!) and I brought Mrs. Petrovic out here so they could meet. It was the greatest honor of my career, and one of the biggest of my life, to have been part of something so special. These people have become very important to me, and I feel so lucky to have experienced something like this. Stay tuned for the full story. ❤️@mmc_drazen_petrovic #petrovic #drazenpetrovic #basketball #moments #croatia #istanbul #specialday #memories #specialpeople #legend #neverforget

